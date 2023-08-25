Shelters opened for evacuees from the Shearwood Creek fire in northwest Jasper County

The Red Cross has set up emergency shelters in both Jasper and Tyler County,

JASPER, Texas — The Red Cross has set up shelters in Jasper and Newton County for residents displaced by a wildfire burning in the northwest part of Jasper County.

The fire that has burned 3,000 acres and is 50% contained began Thursday afternoon in Jasper County and has forced the evacuation of some residents in the area.

The Southeast & Deep East Texas chapter of the Red Cross is running the shelters.

Jasper County Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1277 CR 44, Jasper

Tyler County Colmesneil High School, 610 Elder St, Colmesneil



Anyone is welcome at Red Cross shelters, including those with service animals. Our shelters provide visitors with a place to sleep, meals, beverages, snacks, comfort and care.

The Red Cross urges everyone to follow evacuation orders from local law enforcement and to have an emergency kit ready to go. Find a shelter by visiting RedCross.org/shelters or downloading the free Red Cross Emergency App, which includes wildfire safety tips. The app is available in app stores by searching for American Red Cross or going to RedCross.org/apps.

If possible, people who stay in a Red Cross shelter should bring prescription medications, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, other comfort items and important documents. It is also recommended to bring special items for children such as diapers, formula and toys.

The Red Cross delivers help to anyone regardless of race, religion, sexual orientation or citizenship status. People who have disaster-caused needs do not need to be American citizens to access Red Cross services.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.