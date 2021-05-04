Shelter-in-place order issued in Texas City due to reported chemical release

A chemical release from the industry sector forced Texas City officials to issue a shelter-in-place order on Tuesday afternoon.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — A shelter-in-place order was issued Tuesday for residents in Texas City.

The City said a "chemical release from the industry sector" caused the order to be issued.

It's for residents specifically in the 14th to 34th street areas, the City said.

Residents were told to go inside, turn off air conditioning units and close all windows.

City officials said the order was issued as a precaution after hydrogen fluoride was detected at the Marathon Refinery.

No injuries have been reported and the City said it had no reports of anyone who has gotten sick.