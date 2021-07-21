WATCH LIVE: Shelter-in-place, evacuation orders issued in La Porte | Live view from Air 11

An alert first issued at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday told residents east of Bay Area Boulevard to go indoors and turn off their A/C systems.

LA PORTE, Texas — There's breaking news southeast of Houston this morning where a shelter-in-place has been issued for some along with an evacuation order.

Here's the latest message issued by the La Porte Office of Emergency Management at 8:46 a.m.:

"This is an update from the City of La Porte. The City has issued a Shelter in Place for all areas of La Porte east of Bay Area Blvd due to a chemical incident on Bay Area Blvd, south of Fairmont Pkwy. All areas east of Bay Area Blvd need to Shelter in Place at this time."

An earlier alert asked people to go indoors and turn off their A/C systems. Close all windows and doors.

La Porte emergency officials said air monitoring is underway, and earlier teams drove through with a P.A. system to tell people to leave the area.

Authorities have not yet confirmed what chemical may have been released, if any. Views from Air 11 showed several tanker trailers getting sprayed by firefighters. There were no flames or smoke visible as of 9:05 a.m.

A voluntary evacuation order was issued for the following area as of 8:30 a.m.:

#Evacuation | The La Porte Fire Department has issued an evacuation .5 mile radius around 13300 Bay Area Blvd. Evacuate immediately and follow instructions of First Responders in the area. pic.twitter.com/oBI9qEiGc0 — 😷 La Porte Emergency Management (OEM) (@lpoem) July 21, 2021

Dow Chemical, Bayport issued the following statement on its Community Awareness Emergency Response line at 7:30 a.m.:

"This is a message from Dow Chemical, Bayport located at 13300 Bay Area Blvd La Porte,TX 77572. At 07:27 on 7/21/2021, a(n) Process Upset incident occurred at our facility. At this time. Emergency Vehicles, Sirens may be noticeable to the community. We are coordinating with local officials, and working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Stay tuned to local officials for more information. Update will be provided on this site, when needed."

This is a breaking story — we will update it as we learn more.