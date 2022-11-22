'Share Your Christmas' during 12News' 28th annual food drive and help your fellow Southeast Texans

12News and the Southeast Texas Food Bank want to help change lives in our community.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas is one of the 10 most food insecure states in the country. It's a problem that is especially prevalent during the holidays.

And this year the need is especially urgent since so many across Southeast Texas are in need.

DONATE HERE NOW | You can donate now from right here!

12News and the Southeast Texas Food Bank want to help decrease those numbers and change lives in our community.

That's why we're teaming up for the 28th Annual Share Your Christmas Food Drive — the SETX Food Bank's largest food drive of the year!

A $1 donation goes a long way! The Southeast Texas Food Bank can turn that $1 into three meals!

You can also stop by and donate food or cash at the following Southeast Texas grocery stores through the end of December 2022...

Beaumont

Kroger, 3845 Phelan Blvd.

Kroger, 3965 Dowlen Rd.

Market Basket, 5960 Hwy 105

Market Basket, 2255 N 11th St

Mercado de Familia, 1650 College St

Market Basket, 3955 Phelan Blvd

Market Basket, 8350 Phelan Blvd

Market Basket, 655 Lavaca

Mid-County/Port Arthur

Market Basket, 864 Magnolia. Port Neches

Market Basket, 6001 39th St, Groves

Market Basket, 212 27th St, Nederland

Market Basket, 5897 W Port Arthur Rd, Port Arthur

Orange County

Market Basket, 11816 Texas Hwy 62 N, Orange

Market Basket, 3709 N Texas Hwy 87, Orange

Market Basket, 800 N Main, Vidor

Market Basket, 2005 Texas Ave, Bridge City

12News and the Southeast Texas Food Bank have worked together to help feed Southeast Texans during the holidays since 1995.

For more than 25 years, the Share Your Christmas Food Drive has brought in more than 1.1 million pounds of donated food and more than $500,000 in cash donations.

That’s enough to provide about 2.5 million meals!

In a typical year, approximately 1 in 5 Southeast Texans leans on the Southeast Texas Food Bank for hunger relief consistently or at some point in the year.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

The Southeast Texas Food Bank distributes food throughout an eight-county territory covering approximately 6,000 square miles.

The food bank is trending towards distribution of enough food for about 6 million meals this year, most of which comes from donations from local retailers and USDA food distributions.