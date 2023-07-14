"Shake it Off" in "Style" at the Taylor Swift laser dance party

Swifties will get to dance along the singer's biggest hits while enjoying food and drinks.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Taylor Swift Laser Dance Party will making a stop at Ford Park July 14, 2023.

While the dance party won't have the superstar in attendance, Swifties can still "Shake it Off" to her biggest hits.

The live DJ features two hours of Swift's songs, allowing people to be "Enchanted" along with the laser light show.

“This will be a high energy event, and offer a unique experience for all who are fans of Taylor’s music," said Ford Park General Manager Claudio Oliveira.

Party people can also reenergize with food and drink specials throughout the night.

Tickets are on sale now at Food Park's website for $20 if purchased in advance and will increase to $25 the day of the show.