'This is historic' : Sgt. Cheri Griffith will be the 1st female police chief of a Southeast Texas city

PORT NECHES, Texas — The Port Neches Police Department will soon be under new leadership and the change will make Southeast Texas history.

The Port Neches City Council voted to accept the appointment of Sgt. Cheri Griffith as the next chief of police, according to a Texas Municipal Police Association release. Griffith will be the first ever female police chief for a city police department in Southeast Texas.

"This is a historic moment for Port Neches as Cheri is the first female Police Chief at the department," Texas Municipal Police Association officials said.

Sgt. Griffith joined the Port Neches Police Department in 2011 as the first female officer. Two and half years later, she went into investigations.

In 2018, Sgt. Griffith was promoted to sergeant. She will step into her new tole when current Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine retired in October 2022.

Chief Lemoine recommended Sgt. Griffith as his replacement, and going forward, she wants to continue his legacy of integrity and strong leadership. Sgt. Griffith said Chief Lemoine has been a great mentor to her.

Officials believe Sgt. Griffith will have big shoes to fill, but they believe in her.

"Sgt. Griffith has been described as a loyal TMPA member," Texas Municipal Police Association officials said. "It appears that Port Neches will continue with great leadership!"

