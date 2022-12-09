'It's an honor' : Sgt. Cheri Griffith could soon be the 1st ever female police chief in Southeast Texas

“She's done exceptionally well in patrolling investigations, and so, we're very confident in her ability to perform as the police chief."

PORT NECHES, Texas — The Port Neches Police Department will soon be under new leadership, and the change could make Southeast Texas history.

Sergeant Cheri Griffith could become the department’s new police chief. If this happens, Griffith would be the first ever female police chief in Southeast Texas.

The decision will not be finalized until a Thursday city council meeting.

The potential change comes after current Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine announced his upcoming retirement. Sgt. Griffith said Chief Lemoine has been a great mentor to her.

Chief Lemoine is set to retire at the end of October. He recommended Sgt. Griffith as his replacement, and going forward, she wants to continue his legacy of integrity and strong leadership.

"It's a blessing, and it's an honor,” Sgt. Griffith said. “It's very humbling."

Sgt. Griffith joined the Port Neches Police Department in 2011 as the first female officer. Two and half years later, she went into investigations.

In 2018, Sgt. Griffith was promoted to sergeant. Now, she's vying to become the next police chief and make history.

"It's not only just being the first female police chief, but just being a police chief in general is a huge responsibility, and I take it very seriously,” Griffith said.

Port Neches officials believe Sgt. Griffith will have big shoes to fill, but they believe in her.

"She's had the opportunity to learn from Chief Lemoine during her time here,” Andre Wimer, Port Neches city manager, said. "She's familiar with, with the Port Neches Police Department as well as the expectations of our community. She's done exceptionally well in patrolling investigations, and so we're very confident in her ability to perform as the police chief."

Wimer also recommended Sgt. Griffith. He believes the council will accept his recommendation and confirm Griffith as the city's new police chief.

For Griffith, it's not a done deal yet. The sergeant is both excited and nervous.

City council members will vote on Griffith's appointment at a Thursday meeting. Griffith was the sole applicant for the position, so she will likely be confirmed as the new chief.