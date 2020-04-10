SFA asks family for permission to release police bodycam footage in alleged 'swatting' incident

Administrators suggest the interaction between campus police and student Christin Evans has been exaggerated by rumors.

HOUSTON — Stephen F. Austin University administrators are seeking permission to release police bodycam video from the alleged ‘swatting’ incident last month at one of its dorms.

They believe the footage will dispel rumors several campus officers came into Christin Evans’ room unannounced and with guns drawn. Recently, the school also had to disprove claims the incident was racially motivated.

“The bodycam video depicts a much different reality than what has been recalled and far different than the narrative, which is being reported in various forms of media,” communications liaison Erika Harris said.

Officials said SFA police knocked several times before a roommate let them in. He also clarified that only one officer took his weapon out of its holster.

But they need approval from Evans' family to share the bodycam video with the public.

It’s been reported police entered Evans’ room Sept. 14 while she was sleeping with weapons drawn in what now appears to be a “swatting” incident. The student was ultimately cleared of any wrongdoing and has moved out of the dorms, but she told news outlets now it's difficult for her to be back on campus for classes.

“The university is not at war with the student and her family,” Harris said. “We want Christin to feel welcome and safe here at SFA. It’s is our desire to work with her family, so they feel much more comfortable having her here.”