'Sexual Assault Survivors’ Day' | Family services educator explains how to encourage survivors to tell their stories

It's the first year the day has been honored in Texas.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Advocates and survivors honored 'Sexual Assault Survivors’ Day'.

Rape or molestation are the terms we often hear when it comes to sexual assault but there are more what terms are we missing?

“If you are pushing someone to have sex with you and they really aren't wanting to, sexual assault. So there has been a big movement and shift in that thinking now it's no longer rape it's coercion,” said Gina Abbott, an educator from family services.

6.3 million adult Texans have experienced some form of sexual assault in their lifetime and 91% of those assaults in the state are not reported to the police.

Why is this number so high?

“I tell people every day that the justice system is our biggest obstacle once we get to working in there and when we start creating a better justice system for our survivors that's going to be the key piece,” Abbott said.

How do you encourage survivors to tell their stories?

“We try to let them know the what-ifs,” Abbott said. What if you did tell your story? What would happen if it’s an uncle? We try to play those scenarios out with people and give them the scenarios that way so they could see how it could affect their lives because a lot of the unknowns are what's scary for people, you know. So, we try to give them that information so that way they know what to expect or at least a baseline of what to expect so that way it’s not such a big unknown.”

What if I was assaulted a long time ago?

“There is no timeline or magic marker in which your story is no longer prevalent to you,” Abbott said. Even though legally sometimes they say that there's a point in which we can no longer follow and prosecute that story, that story is still important that story still needs to be told for your own healing.”