Man severely injured after being attacked by 'two vicious dogs' in Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Texas — A law enforcement officer and neighbors helped a man being attacked by two dogs Thursday morning.

Beaumont Police received a call at 7:20 a.m. regarding a man screaming and being attacked by two pitbulls near Sprott Park in Beaumont.

An officer arrived and saw the 57-year-old Beaumont man on the ground, being "mauled by two vicious dogs," according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

The other dog, described as brown in color, ran off into the woods and has not been found, according to the release.

The victim was transported to the hospital with severe injuries and bites all over his body and had to have surgery.

The owners of the animals have not been found, according to the release.

Beaumont Police and Animal Control continue their investigation and are searching for the brown dog that ran off into the woods.

From a Beaumont Police Department news release:

