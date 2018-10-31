BEAUMONT — 12News Chief Meteorologist Patrick Vaughn warns the evening Halloween forecast includes the possibility of severe weather. All of Southeast Texas is under a Tornado Watch until 10PM Wednesday.

For trick-or-treating, earlier should be better. Patrick's forecast calls for scattered storms between 5 and 9PM. By 10PM, a squall line may be approaching the Golden Triangle. Many areas should expect 1-2" of rain.

"There could be the potential for numerous severe storms across SETX," Vaughn explains. "One good moderating fact is that we have lots of clouds over us, and that takes a lot of the juice or energy out of atmosphere. We have about a 10% of isolated tornadoes and a 30% risk of damaging winds and hail."

© 2018 KBMT