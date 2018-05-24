The sentencing phase began for the former treasurer of the Lumberton Band Booster Club. Helen Cox was accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars and pleaded guilty Monday.

The prosecution called several members of the club including Vice-President, David Grass.

Grass had concerns about the clubs bank account in September 2016 after he learned local vendors were not being paid. The club's President, Randy Eason, says he witnessed the negative account balance after looking through the clubs bank statements.

It was determined that Cox spent most of the club's money. Grass says that the club was forced to host fundraisers to compensate for the lack of funds.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the money went missing from the booster club account in October 2016. Cox was arrested December 2016 after investigators determined she was using booster club funds to gamble at casinos and to purchase personal items. She was the treasurer of the booster club and had control of the club’s account.

The defense is expected to call their witnesses tomorrow morning.

