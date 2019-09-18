BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas Division of Emergency Management meteorologists have issued a rare high flood risk for Wednesday for portions of Liberty, Harris, Chambers, Brrazoria and Galveston counties.

"High risks for flash flooding are rarely issued and often see flood fatalities and millions of dollars in damages," TDEM meteorologist John Honoré tweeted Wednesday morning.

A high flood risk means severe, widespread flash flooding is expected. Ares that don't normally experience flash flooding could. Lives and property are in greater danger, according to the National Weather Service.

Matagorda County, Texas, has seen rain bands produce up to 5 inches of rain per hour Wednesday morning.

Ares in the Golden Triangle are in a moderate to slight risk of flooding.

Moderate flood risk means numerous flash floods are likely, according to the NWS. Many streams may flood, potentially affecting larger rivers and bayous.

A slight flood risk means scattered flash floods are possible. The NWS says urban areas, roads and small streams are most vulnerable.

Governor Greg Abbott has activated the state operations center. The TDEM operations center was activated to Level III. The state is working 24/7 to support local agencies.