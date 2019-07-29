JASPER, Texas — Jasper ISD announced the loss of a seventh grade student after a 'tragic accident' in a Facebook post on Saturday, and is reminding the community that a Crisis Intervention Team is in place to help.

The school's post says Nick McBride died in an accident at a home on Friday.

Jasper ISD and Jasper Jr. High have a Crisis Intervention Team made up of professionals trained to help with the needs of students, parents and school employees according to the post.

Counselors will be available for any student in need of help or assistance with the loss according to the post.

Parents are also encouraged to use the resources offered by JISD. Families are encouraged to 'contact your child's school for anything you may need during this time.'

JasperISD Dear JISD parents and community, It is with deep regret that we inf... orm you about a recent loss to our school community. On Friday, Nick McBride, a 7th grade student at Jasper Jr. High, died in a tragic accident at a home. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time.

From a Jasper ISD Facebook post:

It is with deep regret that we inform you about a recent loss to our school community. On Friday, Nick McBride, a 7th grade student at Jasper Jr. High, died in a tragic accident at a home. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time. This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school, especially our students.

Jasper ISD and Jasper Jr. High have a Crisis Intervention Team made up of professionals trained to help with the needs of students, parents, and school personnel at difficult times such as this. JISD will have counselors available for any student who may need or want help or any type of assistance surrounding this loss. Also, we encourage you, as parents, to use our resources. Contact your child’s school for anything you may need during this time.

We have attached some information that may be useful to you in helping your child at home. If you would like additional information or need assistance, please do not hesitate to contact Vanessa Phillips at Jasper Jr. High 409-384-3585 or via email at vphillips@jasperisd.net or any of our school counselors.

We are deeply saddened by the loss to our school community and will make every effort to help you and your child as you need. We ask that you join us in praying for the family at this time.