This winter's seasonal forecast is a REAL battle, according to 12News Chief Meteorologist Patrick Vaughn.

NOAA is forecasting a warmer, wetter winter for much of the U.S. with above-normal temperatures for Southeast Texas.

However, the European Model shows much colder than normal temperatures (even colder than last winter) for SE Texas with it also being wetter than normal. This means above normal snow chances for us. Long-term seasonal forecasts show little skill -- meaning that accuracy in seasonal forecasts is generally low.

Nationally, a mild winter could be in store for much of the United States, according to NOAA predication. The Winter Outlook covers a period from December through February.

According to a news release from NOAA, El Nino has a 70 to 75 percent chance of developing. "We expect El Nino to be in place in late fall to early winter," said Mike Halpert, deputy director of NOAA's Climate Prediction Center. "Although a weak El Nino is expected, it may still influence the winter season by bringing wetter conditions across the southern United States, and warmer, drier conditions to parts of the North."

