NEDERLAND — After Harvey the Nederland Masonic Lodge No. 1368 became a donation hub as supplies from across the country arrived by the truckload in Southeast Texas. Now, a year later, members have stepped up to start collecting supplies for the expected victims of Hurricane Florence.

"It's fitting to give back now, and so we're gathering up. The Grand Lodge of Texas has authorized us to be the collection hub for supplies headed to the East coast, wherever that might be," explained Terry Metreyeon, project coordinator.

The Nederland lodge has started collecting supplies at County Home and Outdoors at 2862 Highway 69.

Volunteers will accept everything from toothbrushes to diapers and non-perishable food.

The project coordinator tells 12News members want to give back, in part because of all the help they received after Harvey.

Requested Items:

• Toothbrushes

• Toothpaste

• Dental Floss

• Soap

• Body Wash

• Shampoo

• Tissues

• Bleach

• Sponges

• Pine Sol

• Baby Formula

• Baby Wipes

• Diapers

• Canned Meats

• Canned Vegetables

• Non-perishable Foods

• Garbage Bags

• Batteries

• Band-Aids

• Pet Food

Editor's note: Organizers request no donations of water, due to shipping demands. They also haven't set an 'end date' for the donation drive.

