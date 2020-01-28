JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — A law firm announced Tuesday it reached a 'confidential settlement' for seven people injured in the Nederland Sunoco explosion in 2016.

*Editor's Note: The above video is from August 2016

The flash fire happened on August 12, 2016. Contractors had been hired to oversee and install new pipelines in Sunoco's Nederland facility.

The law firm claims Carber Holdings, Inc. employees improperly installed equipment, leading to the explosion. Cleveland Integrity Services was also sued.

All seven of those injured were employees of Lexicon.

MORE | News release from law firm

The trial began in Jefferson County on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and the case settled for a confidential amount as parties were preparing to pick a jury.

Four of those hurt received severe injuries.

RELATED: Seven injured following flash fire at Sunoco Logistics

RELATED: 4 contract workers still in critical condition after Sunoco Logistics flash fire

From a Abraham, Watkins, Nichols, Sorrels, Agosto & Aziz news release:

Firm Partner Benny Agosto, Jr. of Abraham, Watkins, Nichols, Sorrels, Agosto & Aziz has reached a confidential settlement on behalf of his clients Luis Valencia, Jorge Castro, Jose Estrada, Darwin Lopez, Jose Ramos, Miguel Reynaga, and Jose Torres Vera whose claims for multi-million dollars were settled for injuries resulting from the Sunoco chemical plant explosion on August 12, 2016 involving Cleveland Integrity Services and Carber Holdings, Inc.

Trial began in Jefferson County on Tuesday, January 24, 2020. As the parties were preparing to pick a jury, the case settled for a confidential amount.

Also on 12NewsNow.com

'I'm a girl dad' | ESPN anchor shares touching story about Kobe Bryant's love for his daughters

Jefferson County deputies searching for 62-year-old Fannett man missing for a month

U.S. seeks to send experts to China as virus death toll rises to 106