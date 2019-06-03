BEAUMONT, Texas — The Department of Justice and the Environmental Protection Agency announced a settlement with ExxonMobil resolving claims from a 2013 Beaumont refinery fire that two employees and injured 10.

The April 17, 2013, fire at the Beaumont refinery occurred when workers used a torch to remove bolts from the top, or “head,” of a device called a heat exchanger according to a Department of Justice news release. The torch ignited hydrocarbons released from the head according to the release.

ExxonMobil will pay a $616,000 civil penalty, hire an independent third party auditor to conduct a compliance audit of procedures for opening process equipment at ten different process units at the refinery, and perform a supplemental environmental project (SEP) under EPA's SEP Policy to purchase a hazardous materials Incident Command Vehicle valued at $730,000 for Beaumont Fire & Rescue Service according to the release.

The auditor will evaluate the company's procedures for conducting risk-based mechanical integrity inspections according to the release.