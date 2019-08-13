BEAUMONT, Texas — Free informational meetings are scheduled to provide information to Southeast Texans interested in finding out more about foster care and adoption.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services says more than 34,000 children are in foster care, creating a great need for more foster and adoptive parents according to nonprofit Buckner International.

Buckner is holding the meetings in Beaumont, Port Arthur, Nederland and Sour Lake according to a Buckner news release.

Here's a list of the upcoming informational meetings:

Port Arthur Public Library

4615 9th Ave.; Port Arthur, TX 77642

Marion and Ed Hughes Library

2712 Nederland Ave.; Nederland, TX 77627

Alma M. Carpenter Library

300 S. Ann St.; Sour Lake, TX 77659

Buckner Children and Family Services

9055 Manion Dr.; Beaumont, TX 77706

Oct. 14, 2019; 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Buckner Children and Family Services

9055 Manion Dr.; Beaumont, TX 77706

Nov. 11, 2019; 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Buckner Children and Family Services

9055 Manion Dr.; Beaumont, TX 77706

Dec. 9, 2019; 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Buckner Children and Family Services

9055 Manion Dr.; Beaumont, TX 77706

Questions from prospective attendees may be directed to Cameka Hart at (409)-866-0976 or CHart@Buckner.org.

