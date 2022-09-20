New sensory room at Booker T. Washington Elementary School designed to be supportive, therapeutic space for students

There will be a variety of equipment for students to use to calm and focus themselves so they can be better prepared for learning and interacting with others.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A new sensory room for students at Booker T. Washington Elementary School in Port Arthur will open soon.

The sensory room is designed to be a supportive, therapeutic space to assist

students in self-calming efforts by offering an environment of relaxation, according to a news release from Port Arthur Independent School District.

Students will be able to experience calming visual, auditory and tactile stimuli while in the room, which is furnished and accessorized.

There will be a variety of equipment for students to use to calm and focus

themselves, so they can be better prepared for learning and interacting with others, according to the release.

School officials hope this room will be a place for students to be sent to to decrease agitation, aggressiveness, irritation, sadness and more.

It is also a place where students can go to prevent teacher “burnout”, according to the release.

Teachers can even grant a visit to the sensory room as a reward incentive.

Studies have shown that sensory rooms have had a positive impact on students as they provide a safe place in a least restrictive environment.

The sensory room at Booker T. Washington was designed for all students, such as those with autism, vision difficulties, language difficulties,

learning disabilities, emotional disturbances, behavioral concerns or any student who needs a safe, quiet room to calm themselves.

The sensory room has three major areas:



1. The yoga zone consists of various yoga poses posted on the wall, where anyone should be able to guide the students to

perform. Occupational and physical therapists are also invited to work in the sensory room. Yoga mats and pillows are placed on carpet to provide comfort. Yoga is taught to help students with meditation, breathing techniques, mindfulness, positivity and more.

2. The relaxation zone consists of a row of tents to create private, cozy nooks or hideaways that offer students a mostly-enclosed surrounding that promotes calmness, peace and oneness. This area also has dimmer lighting, sensory

aromatherapy and soft Mozart music playing to evoke calmness. There are bean bag chairs and a rocker that provide students the opportunity to relax and read a book. This area even has slime and other tactile sensory fidgets that decrease defensiveness and impedes activities for daily living.

3. The play zone consists of gel floor tiles, a peek-a-boo tunnel, trampolines, bouncing balls, play dough and other things that provide students with a brief but heavy work that can burn energy and calm bodies. Play dough allows a medium for self-expression and creativity. Students should be better able to concentrate, as well as develop better fitness, balance and coordination.

A trip to the sensory room is only recommended for no more than five students per adult and for approximately 15 minutes, or as needed, to achieve intended results, according to the release.

There are set rules and protocols for how staff should use and maintain this room. Elementary school staff will receive training before operating.