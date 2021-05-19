Southeast Texas seniors in foster care gearing up for next chapter in life

Shari Pulliam with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services says it’s heartwarming to see children beat the odds to succeed.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texas teens in foster care are celebrating their achievements and gearing up for the next chapter in life.

Three male and five female students will soon graduate from high school. On Wednesday, dozens came to the Beaumont Event Center to honor these eight seniors who will begin college in the fall.

"We had seen them go through heartache,” Pulliam said. “We have seen them go through trauma, and we have also seen the challenges they have overcome to get here today, to graduate from high school, to be accepted into a college that the state will pay for and to follow their dreams."



The soon-to-be graduates were given things they will use in their next step in life such as a laptop, things for college, a television and a new bike. All the gifts from provided to the seniors were donated.