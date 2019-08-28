PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Texas Senator Ted Cruz will mark the second anniversary of Tropical Storm Harvey Wednesday at Lucian Adams Elementary School in Port Arthur.

Harvey turned neighborhoods throughout Port Arthur into lakes in 2017. Floodwaters reached ceilings in many homes and took several days to recede.

Two years after the devastation, many families are still struggling to get back into their homes.

Among the buildings destroyed during the storm was Lucian Adams Elementary School. The school took on a foot of water displacing students and staff at the school.

Sen. Cruz visited the school in the days following Harvey.

“Harvey left devastating damage. But we’re coming back. All across the Gulf Coast, communities are hard at work – they’ve rolled up their sleeves and are coming together to rebuild," Sen. Cruz said in 2017. "It is inspiring to see Texans help one another and stand united. It’s the Texas spirit that got us through the storm, and it’s that same spirit that will help us rebuild even stronger.”

Sen. Cruz visits with teachers at Staff Sergeant Lucian Adams Elementary School in Port Arthur.

Sen. Cruz is making the stop in Port Arthur for the Harvey remembrance as part of his tour across the state during the Congressional recess.