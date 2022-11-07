x
Beer can thrown at Sen. Ted Cruz during Astros World Series parade in downtown Houston

A man was arrested during the Astros World Series parade for throwing a beer can at Sen. Ted Cruz as he passed by on Smith Street, Houston police said.
HOUSTON — While the Astros World Series parade was filled with mostly joy and love, it appeared that one paradegoer wasn't pleased when Sen. Ted Cruz passed by on Smith Street.

Cruz appeared to be on some sort of Humvee when someone in the crowd chunked a beer can at him.

Children and other people were standing in the back of the truck near Cruz when the can flew through the air.

Cruz and a man next to him reached out and tried to block the can. The man standing next to Cruz appeared to point toward someone in the crowd and then talked into a radio. The incident was caught on video by a bystander.

The can hit Cruz in the chest and neck area, police said. He did not require medical attention.

Houston police later said a 33-year-old man was arrested and taken to jail. He was taken into custody without incident and will be facing assault charges, the Houston Police Department said.

The city held the parade to honor the Astros' 2022 World Series championship.

Fans lined the streets of downtown Houston to celebrate the franchise's second title in the last six seasons.

RELATED: Astros victory parade: 'We want Houston' chants fill the streets

Dozens of floats and trucks made their way down Smith Street through the heart of downtown Houston and Midtown.

   

