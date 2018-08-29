ORLANDO, Fla .— A distressed man was OK Tuesday afternoon after semi-trucks lined up under an overpass on the Florida Turnpike, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the Florida Turnpike was closed in both directions while the distressed man was on the Kirkman Road overpass.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kim Montes told WKMG that nearby semitrucks lined up under the overpass to catch the man in case he fell.

The man came off the bridge on his own, said FHP.

Turnpike closed in both directions at mm 260. In Orlando. Man on the overpass in distress. #truckerstotherescue pic.twitter.com/uBcmScbWlE — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) August 28, 2018

If you or a loved one is experiencing depression, emotional distress and/or a suicidal crisis, call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. It's open 24/7, toll-free.

