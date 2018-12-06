A fourteen-year-old is in Texas Children's Hospital recovering after a fight during a semi-pro football game in Vidor on Saturday.

Wilford Scypion Junior, owner of the Golden Triangle Seminoles has lost sleep in the last few days.

Scypion Junior said his son was defending himself in an altercation with a player from the Texas Red Raiders.

Wilford was overwhelmed by the community's support.

"I'm making sure my son is okay, but more importantly I've been answering phone calls all day. I've talked to at least two or three hundred people from Vidor, at least," Scypion said.

After his son X'avion, nicknamed Taye, got involved in a fight with a player from the Raiders.

"According to what he said, some things were said...and, my son told me, he said, 'Daddy once I was pushed I tried to defend myself and I swung at him,' and I said, 'well son it's one thing to defend yourself, but it's an adult. You got a father, let your father handle it,'" Wilford said.

When the fight stopped Vidor ISD Police handled the aftermath.

They told 12News that a red raiders player pushed Taye first, leading to mutual combat.

We reached out to the Red Raiders for comment but we're still waiting for a response

With the Seminoles' season ending on a sour note, Wilford is looking forward to next season in a new league, one where violence stays off the field.

"I'm unfortunately sorry that a tragic event happened, but I think it woke a city up. It also gave us awareness of safety issues that could be resolved. One incident shouldn't define two or three seasons without incidents," Wilford said.

Wilford says he plans on filing charges as police continue to investigate.

The team is leaving the Texas United Football Association and will join the Crossroads Amateur Football League.

