PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Stripes will release the newest design of the limited-edition, collectible cups featuring the "Queen of Cumbia", Selena this weekend. The cups will be sold on Saturday, March 9, at 10:00 a.m.

This is the second unique design released in a few weeks. Stripes says there will be a total of three designs.

There are two Stripes locations in Port Arthur at 2300 Hwy 365 and at 3600 Jimmy Johnson Blvd.

Stripes staff members say they expect the cups to be sold out fast. Customers can begin lining up at participating Stripes stores as early as 8:00 a.m. for the release of the cups.

Stripes released a video Wednesday morning to announce the launch of the second design.

The third design will be released in April to complete the three-cup collection.

Stripes worked with Selena's sister, Suzette Quintanilla, to create the three designs. The Selena Rose design features Selena against a backdrop of red roses and a red Selena autograph with a red lid.

The first cup was released in February and features Selena against a colorful pop-art background.