'It's incredible': Family of Selena talks new music from the Queen of Tejano on Good Morning America

A new song by Selena was released Friday by her family- 27 years after her death.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the first time since her death, fans have access to new music from the Queen of Tejano.

Selena Quintanilla's family released the first song off her new album, Moonchilld Mixes, on Friday, July 29. "Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti" was produced by Selena's brother, A.B. Quintanilla, and honors the Tejano music legend's memory and legacy.

"It truly feels like she went into the studio again and recorded it," Selena's sister, Suzette Quintanilla, said in an exclusive interview with Good Morning America. "It's pretty incredible."

Suzette and A.B. sat down exclusively with ABC News' John Quiñones in Corpus Christi for the interview that aired Friday.

"The younger generation are discovering her and they're searching her and they want to know more about her," Suzette said of Selena. "So that's why we felt it was really important to... breathe new life into this old music, and have it created new for the newer generation."

You can watch the interview in full here or in the above video player.

Quintanilla was just 23 years old when she was fatally shot by the president of her fan club, Yolanda Saldivar, at a Corpus Christi motel on March 31, 1995.

Earlier this year, the Queen of Tejano's father, Abraham Quintanilla shared details about the upcoming album to be released by Warner Music.

"Some of the songs are done in ballads and some are cumbias. What's unique about it is not only is the music completely new arrangements, but my son worked on Selena's voice with the computers," he said in a virtual interview on Latin Groove News.

Her father shared how some songs were recorded at different points in the singer's life, one of the songs being recorded when she was 13. He said that the releases on the album sound like a more recent Selena.

The full album will be released on August 26.