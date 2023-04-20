Official 'seeding ceremony' held Thursday ahead of 2023 Texas Purple Hull Pea Festival

The Texas Purple Hull Pea Festival is a celebration of history and culture, that includes walking tours, food, contests, live entertainment and a kids' zone.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — An official "seeding ceremony" was held Thursday ahead of the annual Texas Purple Hull Pea Festival in Newton County.

On Thursday, Burkeville Elementary and Newton Elementary students spent the day in Shankleville learning about popular summer vegetables, the science of how they grow and the nutritional benefits of eating them.

The Texas Purple Hull Pea Festival is a celebration of history and culture, that includes walking tours and food, as well as contests, live entertainment and a kids' zone, according to their website.

Attendees can enjoy live performances from Diunna Greenleaf and Derwin Daniels.

The festival started in 2014 to celebrate cultural traditions in agriculture and food related to the Deep East and Southeast Texas regions.

More specifically, the festival celebrates the history of Shankleville, otherwise known as one of the Texas Freedom Colonies.

The festival takes place on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Addie L. and A.T. Odom Homestead, Farm-to-Market Road 1415 in Newton County from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Shankleville is between highways 63 and 87 near Jasper, Newton & Burkeville. Search "Shankleville" on Google Maps.

Organizers encourage attendees to bring hats, water, personal fans and wear light clothing due to the anticipated hot and humid weather.

If you plan to take a tour, wear sturdy shoes.

Attendees can also bring umbrellas, lawn chairs and blankets to make the day comfortable.

A cooling station will be available on-site.

12News is a proud sponsor of the Texas Purple Hull Pea Festival.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.