Second person charged with murder in connection with deadly Crystal Beach shooting

GALVESTON, Texas — A second person has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Monday at Crystal Beach, according to a news release from the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses at the scene told deputies that the fatal shooting happened after a fight between Jordon Boxley-Turner, 25, of Galveston, and Darron Cordell Gills, 24, of Clear Lake.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound. The victim has been identified as Boxley-Turner.

Gills was taken into custody and is being held on a $150,000 bond. As the investigation continued, deputies learned that Angelique Campbell, 21, of Crystal Beach, also played a role in the murder of Boxley-Turner.

Campbell was arrested on Wednesday on a murder charge and is currently behind bars on a $150,000 bond.

The deputies received the call on Monday, July 12 at 2:45 a.m. about the shooting in the 1100 block of West Canal Street on Crystal Beach.

