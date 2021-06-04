Orange community is, ‘breaking the curse by instilling the culture’ with 2nd annual Juneteenth holiday celebration

The community of Orange, Texas will host the second annual “Juneteenth in the Fruit” celebration.

ORANGE, Texas — The community of Orange, Texas will host the second annual “Juneteenth in the Fruit” celebration on June 19, at the Riverfront Pavilion, in Orange, Texas.

Members of the community are encouraged to come out to the Riverfront Pavilion between the hours of 11 a.m., and 7 p.m.

Please bring lawn chairs, blankets, tents and shop local vendors while enjoying food and entertainment. A kid fun zone will be included.

The Orange chapter of the NAACP will hold a membership drive, and community members are encouraged to join the NAACP for $30.

The event will display and promote local vendors and performers.

Admission is free and this event is open to the public.

Local businesses and individual who would like to get involved by sponsoring, donating, and/or obtaining a vendor spot may contact Dylan Bennett at dylanfaith@gmail.com or Dominique Riggs at Dominique_riggs@yahoo.com.