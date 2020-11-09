Seattle closing all parks, beaches through the weekend due to poor air quality

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced Friday all parks and beaches would be closed through Sunday as wildfire smoke causes unhealthy air in the region.

SEATTLE — All of Seattle's parks and beaches will be closed through the weekend due to poor air quality caused by wildfire smoke, Mayor Durkan announced Friday.

The closure also affects boat ramps, athletic fields, and public golf courses, according to Seattle Parks.

Everything is expected to reopen by Monday morning, unless air quality worsens, according to Seattle Parks.

People who go to Seattle parks despite the closures will not be cited. The city says it will instead focus on educating them and urging them to stay home.

Additionally, the city and King County are opening emergency shelters for homeless people at the greatest risk.

City and county officials said they've been weighing the hazard of wildfire smoke with the hazard of the coronavirus all week. The hazard of the spread of coronavirus outweighed the hazard of the smoke until Friday when air quality degraded, they said.

Air quality Friday is expected to remain "unhealthy" for much of the Puget Sound region.

The smoke is expected gradually diminish over the weekend with improving air quality as cleaner air finally begins to move in from the Pacific.