JASPER, Texas — Law enforcement agencies carried out a search warrant at a Jasper car dealership after Texas DPS and DMV received complaints about the business.

Jasper Police Department officers, Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division and Texas DMV Compliance and Investigations Division executed the search warrant at Big Country Auto Sales.

According to a Jasper Police Department news release, the search warrant was for 'evidentiary purposes only' and no arrests have been made.

Investigators' main area of focus were registration and vehicle sales tax documents sent to the State and local tax office according to the release.

The business is located at 202 West Gibson Street.