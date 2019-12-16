NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — Multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for an armed man in the Gist area.

Gist is located about 11 miles south of Buna and north of Mauriceville.

Newton County Sheriff Billy Rowles told 12News they're looking for the man, who's not a threat to the community, on a mental health warrant.

Rowles said the man has threatened to kill law enforcement officers. They believe the man has a sawed off shotgun and pistol with him.

Authorities believe he's hiding in a hunting club in Gist.

Residents in the area are being asked by the sheriff's office to go inside and lock the doors as a precaution.

Several agencies are helping in the search. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office sent a helicopter to help look for the person, but were unable to locate him.

Officials haven't released details about what led to the search. We're working to find out more information.

Stay with 12News for updates.

