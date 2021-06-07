Man's body found, search continues for 10-year-old swimmer along Matagorda County beach

The search continued for a second day Monday.

MATAGORDA COUNTY, Texas — The U.S. Coast Guard has joined the search for a missing child in the waters off Matagorda County.

NOTE: The video in this story is a raw feed from Air 11 of the search area — there is no audio

The Coast Guard confirmed to KHOU 11 News that the search has been underway since late Sunday afternoon. A 30-year-old man was also missing at the same time. His body was found at about 8 p.m., the coast guard said.

Their identities have not been officially released as the search for the child continues.

"Watchstanders directed the launch of two 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crews from Coast Guard Station Port O'Connor and Station Freeport as well as a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew," stated the Coast Guard.

The 10-year-old was last seen in the water near Jetty Park in Matagorda. He was wearing black swim trunks.

The search was still active as of Monday morning.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Sector Houston-Galveston command center at 281-464-4854.

Involved in the search are: