BEAUMONT, Texas — The search for a missing Southeast Texas veteran diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder came to a tragic end Thursday when his body was found in a vehicle wrecked in the woods near a Beaumont cemetery.

The body of Terrell Martin, 31, was discovered in a vehicle at the bottom of a 20-foot drop-off in the woods at the edge of Forrest Lawn Cemetery in Beaumont’s north end according to a post on the Beaumont Police Department’s Facebook page.

Police responded to the area at about 2:50 p.m. for a reported vehicle crashed in the woods the post said.

When officers arrived they found the body of Martin, who was first reported missing on July 11, 2019, behind the wheel.

Officer’s with the traffic unit and detectives are investigating to determine how Martin died the post said.

Doctors had officially diagnosed Martin, who was a U.S. Army veteran, with PTSD only about a month ago according to his family.

Martin’s family had been searching for the veteran, who was last seen on July 5, 2019, for much of the month.

"I called him that Friday and he didn't answer the phone, and then I called him again that Friday and he didn't answer the phone," Martin’s brother, Eric Martin told 12News recently.

"And he never goes that long without answering his phone he always calls back," his brother added.