HPD: Body found in Lake Houston during search for teen who went missing after boat capsized

Police said three people were on board when the boat started to sink. Two of them managed to get to safety but 17-year-old Marvin Reyes Oliva was unaccounted for.

HOUSTON — A body was found Monday morning during the search for 17-year-old Marvin Reyes Oliva in Lake Houston after Houston police said he was on a boat that capsized in the middle of the night.

Editorial note: The above video aired prior to the body's discovery in Lake Houston.

The body was discovered just after 7 a.m. in the area where HPD had been searching over the weekend. The medical examiner's office will still have to confirm the body found is Marvin's.

Crews with the Atascocita Fire Department led the initial rescue in the Atascocita Shores area around 3 a.m. Sunday after it was reported that a 12-foot Jon boat capsized with three people onboard.

According to Houston police, the men were fishing overnight underneath the McKay Bridge when their boat started taking on water and capsized. One person on the boat was able to swim to shore, but the other two didn't make it. HPD said a second man was found early Sunday morning after he walked to a nearby gas station, but that Marvin was still missing.

Houston police said they believe alcohol was involved in the incident. They also recovered the small boat used by the boaters just after sunrise Sunday.

The Atascocita Fire Department said they turned the rescue over to Houston police and the Houston Fire Department Sunday morning.