SILSBEE, Texas — Local agencies and volunteers returned to Village Creek Tuesday to search for Susan Beyer, who was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 30.

This time they returned with the help of a cadaver dog that proved to be a difference maker while sifting though the wooded area.

The dog picked up a scent near an embankment. After thoroughly searching the area, Beyer's body was not recovered. However, it did help investigators narrow their focus as the search continues.

“When you have a cadaver dog, we rely on resources like that," Silsbee Chief of police Waylan Rhodes said. "When the dog alerted today, that led us to believe that there is an area that we need to concentrate on until we determine otherwise."

“Maya can cover a lot of ground than we can't," dog handler Candice Wooten said. "She can smell a lot more than we can. She can pinpoint an effort that might take a month to do by foot, she can do in a day."

As of Tuesday night, there has been no sign of Beyer's whereabouts. Rhodes said the efforts will continue into Wednesday morning. They are planning on having divers come out, and Silsbee police have requested the Jefferson County Sheriff Department's helicopter to assist with the searching the larger areas.

Anyone with information are advised to contact the Silsbee Police Department at (409) 385-3714.

This is a developing story. 12News will update with more details if and when we receive confirmed information.