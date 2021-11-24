Search continues for missing Beaumont man last seen in the city’s South End

Friends, family, and law enforcement have been looking for the 71-year-old who was last seen on October 20.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are continuing their search for Edward Phillips, the Beaumont man who has been missing for more than a month now.

Friends, family, and law enforcement have been looking for the 71-year-old who was last seen on October 20 walking around the area of Marie and Waco street in the Pear Orchard neighborhood.

Patrina Philips said she and her husband have been married 31 years and while they live apart, prior to his disappearance, not one day went by where they didn't see each other.

"Somebody somewhere knows where he's at. Somebody somewhere knows what happened to him," Patrina Philips said.



Patrina Philips said it's tough to not have any answers right now in her husband's disappearance.



She said he was an upstanding man who never got into any trouble so it's hard to believe he's been missing all this time.



"He's a good man and he's been good to me. He is good to the community because he loves everybody and everybody loves him," Patrina Philips said.



Beaumont Police Sergeant Cody Guedry said they've been asking the public, especially those who live in Beaumont’s South End, to come forward if they have any info on Edward Phillips' whereabouts.

He said Phillips' older age and health issues are of concern to police as he's been missing for over a month now.



But Guedry said police remain committed to finding Edward Phillips.



"Our whole end goal is to find Mr. Phillips and we wanna help the family and give them peace," Guedry said.



According to Guedry, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is assisting Beaumont Police in the search for Edward Philips.



But they're not the only ones actively looking for him.



Ladonna Sherwood, a family friend, is organizing a search Saturday morning at 9 a.m. at Liberia Park.



"The more organizations that we can get involved that if we start today if we can get more people involved then more people want to do a search then we can broaden the search," Sherwood said.



Sherwood said they won't stop searching until Edward Phillips is found and justice is served.



"We want him home. We want him returned to his family. Period," Sherwood said.



Patrina Phillips also said she's not giving up hope and asks the community for their help in finding her husband.



"I need some closure because every day I think that my doorbell going to ring and that it's going to be him," Patrina Philips said.

Sherwood said Saturday’s search is open to the public and they're asking people to wear yellow. If you or someone you know might have info on Edward Phillips' whereabouts, please call Beaumont Police at (409) 832-1234.