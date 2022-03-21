Evadale ISD announces closure ahead of possible severe weather, other districts adjusting events

Newton ISD and Burkeville ISD are making changes to upcoming sporting events to try to avoid severe weather.

EVADALE, Texas — Evadale ISD is one of the first Southeast Texas school districts to announce changes for school this week as some areas face a possibility of severe weather Monday night and Tuesday.

Evadale ISD announced in a social media post it will not have school on Tuesday, March 22, "Due to inclement weather and the chance for tornadic activity."

The junior high track meet scheduled for Monday will go on as planned according to the post. "As of now," sporting events set for Tuesday will continue as planned, the post said.

Burkeville ISD rescheduled its baseball game against San Augustine to Monday, March 21, in attempt to avoid severe weather.

Newton ISD is cancelling after school tutorials on Monday, the district announced in a Facebook post.

NISD's middle school track meet, as well as the high school's softball and baseball games have been rescheduled to Wednesday.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.