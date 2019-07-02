NEDERLAND, Texas — Nederland School Board members are one step closer to bringing a major bond proposal to voters.

The Nederland community organized a Citizens Advisory Committee hoping to determine how to spend a near 100 million dollar bond.

Parents have been touring campuses and holding meetings since October to find where in the schools the money can be spent.

Tonight marked the sixth and final meeting.

Options include a new high school, four new elementary schools, safety and security and athletic programs.

Nothing was decided tonight, but the committee will present data and discussion to the school board next Tuesday.

The board has until February 15 to make a final decision.

Voters will have the final say at the ballot box in May.