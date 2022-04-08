x
Local News

Scene cleared after reports of a burglary at a home in Orange

12News crew at the scene said officers showed up in force and surrounded the neighborhood.

ORANGE, Texas — Police have given the all clear Thursday night after a homeowner called police, saying she saw someone trying to break into her home.

It happened in the 3500 block of Bowling Lane in Orange.

It was later determined the apparent burglar got away, according to the homeowner, who called police in the first place.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

