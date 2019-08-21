BEAUMONT, Texas — A 13-year-old is recovering at a Beaumont hospital after he was shot in the abdomen area on Saturday.

Maynard Sorto had only been back in school for three days before it happened.

It will likely be weeks before he's able to return.

Sorto is on a long road to recovery at CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth in Beaumont.

Maynard's family said it happened Saturday morning, and his mother Debbie Mills said it was a call no mom would want to get.

"It was the scariest moment of my life. When I saw my son like that and the way he looked...it was really hard," Mills said.

The gun is believed to belong to Christian Aguilera.

Maynard, who's not able to talk right now because of medical tubes in his throat, is left communicating with pen and paper.

He says he remembers everything.

He wrote, "He pulled the gun out and it fired and I didn't feel anything, it was an accident. He told me he loved me, he saved me."

"He's telling us that Christian saved him in a sense, that it was Christian applying the pressure to him until the ambulance got there," Sanchez said.

Police say Aguilera fled the scene after it happened.

Officers arrested him and two other men hours later in Duval County.

They stopped a vehicle and found marijuana and more than $10,000 in cash.

Maynard's aunt, Victoria Sanchez, said he's expected to get better.

"He's still in ICU but long term he's expected to make a full recovery. It's going to be a long road for recovery," Sanchez said.

After everything that's happened, they say Maynard has no hard feelings toward his friend.

"All Maynard wants to do is see him and wants to tell him that it's okay and that he loves him," Mills said.

Beaumont Police say this is a complicated case, and they are still investigating.

Christian Aguilera is still in custody in Duval County.

He's charged with aggravated assault and his bond is set at $200,000.