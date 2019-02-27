ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Orange County Sheriff's Office says some citizens are receiving scam phone calls telling residents to meet the officer in the parking lot of the sheriff's office with a money order and not to go in or they will be arrested.

Several complaints have come in to the Orange County Sheriff's Office from citizens saying they are receiving calls from a person stating they are with OCSO's warrant division.

The suspect number, 409-761-1947, is equipped with a voice message stating the citizen has reached the OCSO according to the release.

Citizens with concerns about the legitimacy of calls are asked to call the main number, 409-883-2612.