BEAUMONT, Texas — A walking trail at Wuthering Heights Park in Beaumont now honors the Black Lives Matter movement.

Displays of names for those injured or killed, following an incident with law enforcement, has been a trending site across the country.

The artist or artists responsible for the colorful chalk display near Delaware Road are unknown, but many visitors 12News spoke with say one name caught their eye first.

"The first name I saw was Floyd's and it kind of brought tears to my eyes as I kept walking up further," Rowena Scott said after walking along the trails Wednesday. "I said 'girl look, they got all them names out there.' Whoever did that, I really do appreciate that, I just want to say thank you to whoever done it."

Dozens of names are written on the portion of sidewalk that serves as the entrance to the park's trails.

Names include Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin, Rodney King & Breonna Taylor to name a few.

Each name is separated with a different color.

Scott says she comes out to Wuthering Heights Park often and believes the person or persons' who created this display must have done so sometime in the past two days.