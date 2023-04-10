Sawdust Saloon under new ownership, previous owner thanks Southeast Texas for 'the past seven years'

“I consider the friends I have made here to be family and I will miss everyone dearly."

BEAUMONT, Texas — “Thank you Southeast Texas,” is what the now-former owner of the Sawdust Saloon said as she announced her departure from the Beaumont bar.

“It is with a heavy heart that I officially announce my departure from Sawdust Saloon,” Melynda Overton said in a Monday Facebook post.

Overton will be moving back to Virginia to care for her mother. She said Southeast Texas will always have a special place in her heart.

“I consider the friends I have made here to be family and I will miss everyone dearly,” Overton said.

Overton said the Sawdust Saloon has been “owned and operated by a single mother” since it first opened in February 2016. She feels she cannot thank the Southeast Texas community enough for the memories they have given her throughout the years.

“We have survived floods, hurricanes, and a global pandemic but I couldn't have done it without the help of my amazing staff and loyal customers,” Overton said.

The new owners of the bar and Overton have been working together to make all employees keep their jobs and to ensure no shutdown time. Overton wishes the new owners the best of luck moving forward.

“If you have noticed some changes in the past few months, the new owners have been slowly transitioning in and implementing their changes and ideas,” Overton said. “Sawdust Saloon is now officially under new ownership and will be called Sawdust Saloon & Social Club.”

Overton ended the post by thanking Southeast Texans for the last seven years.

Thank you for the last seven years Southeast Texas ❤️ Posted by Sawdust Saloon on Monday, April 10, 2023

