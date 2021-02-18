Beaumont non-profit, Save Our Children feeds displaced community, healthcare workers during winter storm

A large pot of Jamaican chicken noodle soup was on the menu for the community to enjoy.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Volunteers with a Beaumont non-profit organization hit the icy streets to serve warm meals to a displaced community and frontline workers.

The Pastor J.D. Roberts and volunteers traveled in the organization's Save Our Children in Motion bus to serve warm meals to the homeless who were in tents off Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway Tuesday night.



A large pot of Jamaican chicken noodle soup was on the menu for the community to enjoy. Pastor Roberts said helping, during a winter storm, warms his heart, too.

“You know, when you see people in need, you're supposed to reach out. And I think the gratitude they have, it's just amazing. It makes me cry sometimes... I get in my bus, and go down the road and I start crying because I look at them and then, thank God for what he’s done for me,” Pastor Roberts said.

Pastor Roberts and his team also served the staff at Baptist Hospitals.

They'd been stuck at the hospital during the storm and seemed to really appreciate the hot meal.



“Basically, the first responders are our first responders to doing what’s going on right now. From the coronavirus to all the stuff that’s happening right now. And we want them to know we appreciate them, care about them and love them,” Pastor Roberts said.