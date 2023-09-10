Good Samaritan helps first responders save near-drowning victim on East Texas lake

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — A Good Samaritan helped save a near-drowning victim in Gun Barrel City.
According to the Gun Barrel City Fire Department, on Friday, Sept. 8, around 8:15 p.m., officers were notified of a victim in Cedar Creek Lake in the 400 block of Admiral Dr.
When first responders arrived on scene, they heard a man yelling for help and were able to spot a kayak in the water about 200 yards from the shore.
Crews were able to get a rescue boat out to the kayak and rescue the man. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
As officials talked to bystanders, they learned more about the situation.
"Two people visiting the area were staying in a house in the 400 block Admiral Drive," the GBCFD said. "One of the family members went out in a kayak without a life jacket on. They fell in the water and called out for help. A second family member went out into the lake and was able to rescue them and they were able to get to shore. The second family member then drifted out into the lake about 200 yards from shore without a life jacket holding onto the kayak. They became fatigued and were unable to hold onto the kayak and the kayak floated away. They attempted to swim to shore but were too tired. They cried out for help. A neighbor nearby put on a life jacket and paddled out to the victim in a second kayak. The neighbor was able to calm the victim down and the victim was able to hold onto the side of the kayak until the Gun Barrel City Rescue Boat arrived. The Gun Barrel City Rescue Boat arrived on scene 18 minutes after the call was received by Gun Barrel Police Dispatch. "
"I am very pleased with how well the water rescue of a near drowning victim went last night," Gun Barrel City Fire Chief Joseph Lindaman said. "The quick actions by the Gun Barrel City First Responders and the neighbor who risked his life to save a victim in the water, resulted in a positive outcome. This is our second rescue with our new boat in less than a month. This incident underscores the importance of wearing a life jacket when you are near or on the water and not kayaking after dark."