PORT NECHES, Texas — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) transitioned response and cleanup oversight back to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) Friday.

The focus, more than two weeks after the explosion, has shifted to securing equipment on-site and minimizing environmental impact, TPC's Unified Command said in a news release Saturday, Dec. 14.

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick, the Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management, TCEQ and TPC are continuing to operate together as Unified Command and communicating with the EPA, the release said.

Air monitoring sample are still indicating that there are no actionable levels of butadiene in the community and there is no impact to drinking water quality after the incident in Port Neches, officials said.

TCEQ is still overseeing TPC Group's air monitoring, air sampling and surface water sampling in Mid County and any change in the sampling would require TCEQ's State on Scene Command approval, the release said.

Traffic update:

Grigsby Avenue at Spur 146 is still open

Some parts of Spur 16 near TPC's Port Neches Operations are still closed, including the intersection of Spur 136 at Highway 366, Spur 136 to Highway 366 in front of TPC Port Neches Operations, and Highway 366 between Spur 136 and Park Street.

More information from Unified Command:

Claims activities: Approximately 200 claims representatives, including call center operators, field claim adjusters and claims processors, remain in the area. Field claim adjusters are in the field from 8:00 a.m. to one hour before sundown daily in the areas of highest impact. Claims are divided into two general categories: (1) evacuation-related claims cover lodging and meals/incidental expenses and (2) property/personal property damage claims cover damages to homes and other personal property.

Claims Processing Centers at 511 Grigsby Ave. in Port Neches and 250 Dowlen Rd. in Beaumont are completing claims by appointment from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily. Residents can submit claims and schedule appointments to meet with claims representatives by calling the Community Assistance Helpline at (866) 601-5880.

Evacuation claims information: To get a head start on the Evacuation Claim Form, residents may click on this link and complete the form online and submit supporting documentation. This form is for residents who were in designated evacuation areas and have not already completed an Evacuation Claim form with a claims representative. Completing the online form in advance can help expedite the claims process.

Property claims information: Claims adjusters are conducting damage inspections in the high impact areas. Claims processing center personnel are making calls and scheduling appointments for the medium and low impact areas. Residents are requested to have the following information with them when submitting property-related claims (by phone or in-person):

A Photo ID (driver’s license, passport, U.S. Military ID) and one of the following address verification documents for adults listed in the household is required:

Mail, lease/mortgage payment, utility bill, voter registration card, property tax records The helpline continues to experience a high volume of calls. We sincerely appreciate callers' patience and understanding.

