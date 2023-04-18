Major drainage, road improvement project will now proceed in some areas of Saratoga

There will be a town hall meeting at the Saratoga Volunteer Fire Department on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the timeline of these projects.

SARATOGA, Texas — A major drainage and road improvement project will now proceed in some areas of Saratoga.

The $4.8 million project has been in the works since Hurricane Harvey, according to a post from Hardin County Commissioner Precinct 3, Amanda Young.

There will be a town hall meeting at the Saratoga Volunteer Fire Department, located at 16628 FM-770, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 6:30 p.m.

During the town hall, an engineer, grant manager and Commissioner Young will be present to discuss the procedures and timeline of this project.

Young encourages anyone who lives in the areas listed on the map to attend the meeting.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.