Judge doesn't find probable cause in case of teacher accused of having son in trunk at COVID-19 testing site

HOUSTON — A judge on Thursday did not find probable cause in the case of a teacher accused of having her son in the trunk at a COVID-19 testing site.

Sarah Beam, a teacher in the Cy Fair ISD, had been charged with endangering a child and was arrested last week, but when she went before a judge on Thursday, he said there wasn’t probable cause in the case.

The judge did say, however, that it doesn’t mean the state can’t continue its investigation of her.

The judge's decision has prompted prosecutors to regroup and consider taking the case to a grand jury.

“We will review all the evidence gathered by police and make a determination on how to proceed, including the possibility of presenting this case to a grand jury so that representatives of the people of Harris County can decide whether a criminal charge is appropriate," Harris County District Attorney spokesperson Dan Schiller said in a statement. "We respect the judge’s ruling and we will continue with our work."

Back on January 3, Beam took her 13-year-old son to a drive-thru COVID testing site at Pridgeon Stadium for more testing.

An employee who was gathering information from people in line said Beam told her the boy was in the trunk because she didn’t want to be exposed. That employee then took down her license plate number and other identifying information.

NEW 1/2: Sarah Beam — the @CyFairISD teacher accused of putting her #COVID19 positive 13yo son in her car trunk at a testing site showed up to court this morning. She's charged w/ endangering a child — today a judge said he did NOT find probable cause.

Since the story broke last week, messages of support have been posted outside Beam's home.

Several colorful signs showing support for the teacher are now posted outside her home. Students call her "the best teacher ever" and "a teacher with a heart of gold" and they assure her they "have her back."

There are also several letters posted on Beam's front door.

Beam has worked for CFISD since 2011 and is currently a teacher at Cy-Falls.

She has been placed on administrative leave, the district confirmed.